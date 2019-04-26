12:03
U.S. dollar grows in price by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan for a week

After a slight decline, U.S. dollar began to rise in price again in Kyrgyzstan. Over a week, it has grown by 15 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollars for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.89-69.9 soms.

Nominal rate of the National Bank is 69,8383 soms (0.1 percent growth per day).

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble remained relatively high when the dollar became more expensive. It is bought for 1.07-1.08 soms, and sold — for 1.09-1,105 som. The nominal rate is 1,0798 soms (0.98 percent drop for a day).

A similar situation in the foreign exchange market was observed a month ago. Exchange rate fluctuations in early April forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to intervene for the first time in three months. It totally sold $ 22.8 million.
