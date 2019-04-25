10:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

World Bank not financed feasibility study for reconstruction of Bishkek’s HPP

The World Bank did not make a feasibility study of project on modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant for $ 150 million. The World Bank reported to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the World Bank did not finance the feasibility study for the reconstruction of the Bishkek’s HPP.

«At the end of February 2009, the Government of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the World Bank with a request to finance development of a feasibility study for rehabilitation of the heating plant. The World Bank agreed. Documentation for a tender to select a consulting firm, which is to be engaged in development of a feasibility study, was prepared. However, in July 2009, in connection with the preparations for the autumn-winter period, the Government asked the World Bank to redirect money to more urgent needs, namely, to purchase of fuel for the HPP. WB granted this request,» the bank told.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister Igor Chudinov told that there was a project for $ 150 million under which the World Bank developed the feasibility study.

The organization insists that the World Bank did not calculate the cost of the reconstruction of the Bishkek’s HPP. The origin of this sum is unknown to them.
link:
views: 14
Print
Related
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms
Bishkek HPP modernization. Most of all property seized from Osmonbek Artykbaev
Prosecutor General: Sapar Isakov made decision on modernization of Bishkek HPP
Prosecutor General: Officials misappropriate money for repair of Bishkek HPP
Bishkek HPP modernization. Ex-Finance Minister to be prosecuted
Case of former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov sent to court
Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant ready for frost
Criminal case on modernization of Bishkek HPP sent to court
Repair of electrostatic filters at Bishkek HPP to cost 35.3 million soms
Anniversary of Bishkek HPP breakdown. Bishkek residents left without heating
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek