World Bank not financed feasibility study for reconstruction of Bishkek’s HPP

The World Bank did not make a feasibility study of project on modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant for $ 150 million. The World Bank reported to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the World Bank did not finance the feasibility study for the reconstruction of the Bishkek’s HPP.

«At the end of February 2009, the Government of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the World Bank with a request to finance development of a feasibility study for rehabilitation of the heating plant. The World Bank agreed. Documentation for a tender to select a consulting firm, which is to be engaged in development of a feasibility study, was prepared. However, in July 2009, in connection with the preparations for the autumn-winter period, the Government asked the World Bank to redirect money to more urgent needs, namely, to purchase of fuel for the HPP. WB granted this request,» the bank told.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister Igor Chudinov told that there was a project for $ 150 million under which the World Bank developed the feasibility study.

The organization insists that the World Bank did not calculate the cost of the reconstruction of the Bishkek’s HPP. The origin of this sum is unknown to them.