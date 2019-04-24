10:08
Funds from fight against corruption to be spent on construction of schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, visiting several schools, promised that the funds from the fight against corruption would be spent on construction of schools or additional school buildings. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2018, more than 5 billion soms have been returned to the state as a result of the fight against corruption. The Ministry of Finance of the republic will allocate funds for the construction of additional school buildings, which were determined on the basis of an analysis by an Interdepartmental Commission:

  • In Bishkek: school- gymnasium 12, gymnasium 69, secondary school 54, secondary school 18, secondary school 59, gymnasium 72, secondary school 16;
  • In Chui region: secondary school in Novopavlovka village, Atbashi secondary school, Orok secondary school, school named after Aitmatov in Novopavlovka village, school in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, school named after Aktanov in Kashka-Suu, school named after Baranov in Novopokrovka village;
  • In Osh city: school-gymnasium Nariman 7.

In the future, funds will be transferred to all regions of the republic with a shortage of secondary schools.
