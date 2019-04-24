10:09
Bishkek has lowest mutton, butter, flour and potatoes prices among EEU capitals

Bishkek has the lowest prices for mutton, butter, first grade flour and potatoes among the capitals of the Eurasian Economic Union. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

The maximum average consumer prices for basic foodstuffs in March 2019 were registered in Moscow. The maximum average consumer price for potatoes ($ 0.46) is in Moscow, and the minimum ($ 0.21) is in Bishkek.

The lowest average consumer prices for mutton ($ 4.23) are in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and for pasteurized milk ($ 0.63) — in Minsk. As for milk, its price in Bishkek is higher than in Nur-Sultan by 12 percent, in Minsk — by 16 percent.

Beef in Bishkek costs more than in the capitals of Kazakhstan (by 2.8 percent) and Belarus (by 4.9 percent). In addition, in March 2019, the average prices for bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded their level in Nur-Sultan by 36.7 percent, for eggs — by 19.6 percent.

«A comparative analysis of the purchasing power of an average monthly salary in the capitals of some EEU countries shows that in March 2019 its indicators for all food products in Bishkek lagged behind their levels in other cities. This is due to the low average salary in Bishkek,» the NSC stressed.

For example, 2.74 times less food can be bought for an average salary in the capital of Kyrgyzstan than in Moscow.
