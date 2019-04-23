13:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ata Meken joins supporters of Sadyr Japarov on Old square in Bishkek

Supporters of the leader of Ata Meken political party, Omurbek Tekebayev, and the former Emergency Situations Minister Duishenkul Chotonov joined the supporters of the former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, who are holding a rally today on Old square in Bishkek.

The participants are chanting: «Freedom to Tekebayev», «Freedom to Japarov.» Organizers urge the participants of the two protests to keep order and not to succumb to provocations.

Related news
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in front of Supreme Court building
Today, the judicial board of the Supreme Court began to review the term of imprisonment of Sadyr Japarov in connection with the entry into force of the new editions of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Lawyers intend to achieve dismissal of the case due to the absence of corpus delicti. However, the hearing was postponed. The judicial board of the Supreme Court granted the petition of the lawyer of the ex-MP Sadyr Japarov of no confidence in judge Lepes Temirbekov. The case will be considered by a new board of judges.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Japarov, to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A review of the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duyshenkul Chotonov upon newly discovered evidence is also expected today. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
link:
views: 25
Print
Related
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in front of Supreme Court building
About 6,000 people to participate in rally of Ata Meken party
Rally in support of political prisoners to be indefinite
Ata Meken to hold rally in support of political prisoners
Ata Meken awaits political assessment of Tekebayev’s case from president
Lawyer of Omurbek Tekebayev leaves ranks of Ata Meken party
Ata Meken faction nominates Kanatbek Aziz for post of Ombudsman
Party urges Jeenbekov to help migrants with keeping houses in Klischino
Osh youth asks parliament deputies to open IT academy
Sadyr Japarov left in prison. First instance verdict upheld
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms