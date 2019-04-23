Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in front of Supreme Court building

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov began in front of the Supreme Court building in Bishkek.

About 150 supporters of the former deputy demand from judges to release him. According to the protesters, Sadyr Japarov always fought against corruption and was worried about the environment.

«If judges are afraid of hell, let them make a fair decision,» said one of the protesters.

Today, the judicial board of the Supreme Court is considering reduction of the prison term for the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Japarov, to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.