13:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally in front of Supreme Court building

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov began in front of the Supreme Court building in Bishkek.

About 150 supporters of the former deputy demand from judges to release him. According to the protesters, Sadyr Japarov always fought against corruption and was worried about the environment.

«If judges are afraid of hell, let them make a fair decision,» said one of the protesters.

Today, the judicial board of the Supreme Court is considering reduction of the prison term for the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Japarov, to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Ata Meken joins supporters of Sadyr Japarov on Old square in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov left in prison. First instance verdict upheld
CEC refuses to register Sadyr Japarov as presidential candidate
Verdict to Sadyr Japarov appealed in city court
CEC denies registration of Sadyr Japarov as presidential candidate
Sadyr Japarov sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison
Residents of houses near Pervomaisky District Court complain of frequent rallies
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek
Prosecutor asks to sentence Sadyr Japarov to 15 years in prison
Sadyr Japarov not released under house arrest
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms