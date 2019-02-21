Kyrgyzstanis voice main economic threat to country

A sociological survey was conducted in Kyrgyzstan, commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization declaring assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

Among others, respondents were asked: which of the states are important economic partners for the Kyrgyz Republic, and which of them represent the main economic threat to the country.

The majority of respondents called Russia the most important economic partner of Kyrgyzstan — 94 percent of the total number of study participants.

Only 2 percent consider Russia as the main economic threat to the republic.

Kyrgyzstanis placed Kazakhstan second (59 percent). At least 7 percent of respondents saw a threat posed by the neighboring country.

Kazakhstan is followed by Turkey (35), Uzbekistan (30), the European Union (29), China (16).

At least 57 percent of respondents consider the People’s Republic of China as a major economic threat to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Only 8 percent of respondents believe that the United States is the most important economic partner of Kyrgyzstan. And 42 percent consider America as the main economic threat to the state.

In general, 1,500 people over 18 years old were polled.