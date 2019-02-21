MP proposes to prohibit publication of serious crimes reports in media

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposed the Government to prohibit dissemination of reports of serious crimes in the media. Duishen Torokulov made the proposal today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in recent days, reports of crimes, including those with serious injuries, are actively discussed on social networking websites, shocking photos are posted, details are voiced. As a result, such information leads to division on regional and national grounds.

«We need to remember about the education of young people and prohibit the ministries of internal affairs and health from spreading reports of serious crimes in the media. I ask the government to consider the issue and give me an answer in writing,» Duishen Torokulov said.