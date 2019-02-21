13:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

MP proposes to prohibit publication of serious crimes reports in media

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposed the Government to prohibit dissemination of reports of serious crimes in the media. Duishen Torokulov made the proposal today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in recent days, reports of crimes, including those with serious injuries, are actively discussed on social networking websites, shocking photos are posted, details are voiced. As a result, such information leads to division on regional and national grounds.

«We need to remember about the education of young people and prohibit the ministries of internal affairs and health from spreading reports of serious crimes in the media. I ask the government to consider the issue and give me an answer in writing,» Duishen Torokulov said.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Journalists urged to remain impartial when covering religion topic
Gulnura Toralieva: Government order on Kabar contradicts the Constitution
Vice Prime Minister obliges officials to hold press conferences at Kabar only
Deputy Tazabek Ikramov demands to check citizenship of all media founders
Lawsuits against media and journalists of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 1 million
Atambayev again dissatisfied with journalists. SDPK complains about media
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises not to pursue journalists in court
Afghanistan - most dangerous country for journalists
Media centers to open instead of regional mass media in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Southern part of Bishkek to remain without cold, hot water on February 19 Southern part of Bishkek to remain without cold, hot water on February 19
23 people with measles hospitalized at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital 23 people with measles hospitalized at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Additional traffic lights sections to be installed at problem intersections Additional traffic lights sections to be installed at problem intersections