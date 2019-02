Members of a family, who suffered from a fire yesterday in Kara-Suu village of Talas district, decided to heat the room by making a fire in a bucket. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter died from carbon monoxide poisoning. A 12-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were taken to hospital.