245 people serve sentences for terrorism, extremism in prisons of Kyrgyzstan

At least 245 people are kept in closed institutions of Kyrgyzstan for terrorism and extremism. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, the number of people convicted of terrorism and extremism, who are serving their sentences in correctional institutions, is increasing annually.

At least 245 people are serving sentences for extremism and terrorism in closed institutions. At least 215 convicts are kept in penal settlements.

There are 86 people, who received suspended sentences for these crimes.
