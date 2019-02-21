10:30
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not know how to appeal to Parliament or deputy

Most of Kyrgyzstanis do not know how to appeal to the Parliament or a specific deputy to express their opinion on any issue. These are the results of a sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

At least 66 percent of respondents answered in the negative to the question whether they knew how to address the Parliament or a particular deputy to express their opinion on any issue.

About 15 percent of the study participants said they knew a little. Only 13 percent of respondents answered the question in the affirmative.

At least 24 percent of the respondents said that they were absolutely not informed about the results of the activities of the Parliament and about the laws and resolutions adopted by them. Only eight percent of respondents answered in the affirmative.

At the same time, 60 percent of the survey participants believe that citizens should play a large role in the process of making decisions by the Parliament.

In total, 1,500 people at the age of over 18 were polled.
