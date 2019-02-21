President Jeenbekov inspects construction of Osh - Batken – Isfana road

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the reconstruction of Osh — Batken — Isfana road. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov told that the earth works, construction and repair of 64 pipe culverts has been completed. Construction of a new bridge is 85 percent completed, 5.3 kilometers of asphalt concrete pavement have been laid.

The donor of the reconstruction of the road is the Islamic Development Bank, technical supervision is provided by the consulting company Spectrum Engineering Consultants (Lebanon). At least 12 units of road-building equipment and 62 workers are involved in the work.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is on a two-day working trip to Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan.