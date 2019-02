Two children were taken to Talas Combined Hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. The press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

One child is 4 years old, the second is 12 years old.

«Both children are in serious condition in intensive care unit. The children are under supervision of doctors,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations told that the message about the fire was received at 15.36. A fire team is working at the scene.