All former presidents of Kyrgyzstan get into ranking of political leaders

All former presidents of Kyrgyzstan, including those who fled the country after the change of power, got into the ranking of political leaders.

As a part of a sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is non-profit organization declaring assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018, respondents were offered to rank political leaders of the country.

At least 77 percent of the survey participants positively ranked the current president Sooronbai Jeenbekov and 13 percent of the total number of respondents — negatively.

Roza Otunbayeva takes the second place in the ranking of political leaders of Kyrgyzstan. About 64 percent of respondents voted for her. 25 percent of respondents rated her negatively.

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, takes the 3rd place in the ranking. 55 percent of respondents characterize him positively, 28 percent — negatively. At least 10 percent of the respondents did not hear about him.

The first president of the country, Askar Akayev, takes the 4th place in the ranking. He has 53 percent of the votes. Almazbek Atambayev has the same number of votes. Askar Akayev is negatively assessed by 38 percent of respondents, and Almazbek Atambayev — by 41 percent of the respondents.

They are followed by Omurbek Babanov (51), Omurbek Tekebayev (45) and Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev (44). Sapar Isakov has 42 percent of votes.

At least 39 percent of the total number of respondents gave Kurmanbek Bakiev a positive assessment. He is the anti-leader of the survey — 54 percent of the respondents gave him a negative rating.

A total of 1,500 people over 18 have been polled.