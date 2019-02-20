14:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis trust Sooronbai Jeenbekov most of all

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan told whom of the politicians they trusted most of all.

According to a study, in which 1,500 respondents participated, 27 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust the current president of the country, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, most of all. These are the results of the sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, took the second place with 14 percent. Omurbek Babanov took the 3rd place with 13 percent.

At least 9 percent of the respondents trust the ex-deputy of the Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev, who is serving his sentence for corruption. He is followed by Kamchybek Tashiev (8 percent).

About 4 percent of the survey participants trust the Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who is ahead of his patron — former head of state Almazbek Atambayev, who won trust of only 3 percent of the respondents.

Only one percent of the polled Kyrgyzstanis trust the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The younger brother of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Asylbek Jeenbekov, received 1 percent of trust during the survey.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
President: If 3 branches of power work together, there will be success
Sooronbai Jeenbekov buys shoes at local factory
President comments on new fines, promises disclosure of new scandalous facts
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: My promises to increase salaries will be fulfilled
Sooronbai Jeenbekov satisfied with results of 2018
Kyrgyzstan should become large producer of electricity in region
Sapar Isakov accuses President Sooronbai Jeenbekov of political persecution
Kyrgyz President heard request of deported from Kyrgyzstan journalist
Judicial reform may lead to chaos. Jeenbekov ready to sort it out
Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to refuse president’s immunity
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region