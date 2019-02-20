Kyrgyzstanis trust Sooronbai Jeenbekov most of all

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan told whom of the politicians they trusted most of all.

According to a study, in which 1,500 respondents participated, 27 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust the current president of the country, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, most of all. These are the results of the sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, took the second place with 14 percent. Omurbek Babanov took the 3rd place with 13 percent.

At least 9 percent of the respondents trust the ex-deputy of the Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev, who is serving his sentence for corruption. He is followed by Kamchybek Tashiev (8 percent).

About 4 percent of the survey participants trust the Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who is ahead of his patron — former head of state Almazbek Atambayev, who won trust of only 3 percent of the respondents.