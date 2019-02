A woman chained up her own daughter in Jalal-Abad city of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department for the region reported.

Local people found the child near a city bus station on February 19.

«It turned out that the victim was the ninth grade student of one of the schools in Jalal-Abad city. Her family is incomplete, parents have divorced. The girl was brought up by her mother and ran away from her several times,» the police department reported.