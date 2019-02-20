43 percent of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about unemployment

As of today, 43 percent of the citizens of Kyrgyzstan consider unemployment as the most serious problem for the country. These are the results of a sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI — a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal).

At least 28 percent of respondents mentioned corruption as the main problem. Other 14 percent of the survey participants consider economic problems / financial crisis as the most serious problem.

It is noteworthy that Kyrgyzstanis do not see political instability. Only 2 percent called it a problem.

Respondents mentioned bad roads, low wages, migration, low pension, high external debt, education and health care systems, lack of industry and factories among other problems of the country.

About 5 percent of the survey participants rated the work of officials and the government as poor.

In total, 1,500 people over 18 were polled at the beginning of December 2018.