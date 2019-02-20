13:04
1.05 billion soms transferred to account for fighting corruption for 7 months

As of February 18, 2019, at least 1,052,665 billion soms have been transferred to the account for fighting corruption in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance reported.

Most of the money was transferred by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes — 497,916.1 million soms, the Prosecutor General’s Office — 357,657.7 million soms. In addition, 194,905.5 million soms have been received from the State Committee for National Security, and 2,185.6 million soms — from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018. It receives funds from damages caused to the state within criminal cases on economic and official crimes.
