Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win Love Story 2019 International Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won Love Story 2019 International Tournament in ballroom dancing. The Ballroom Dancing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament took place in Almaty (Kazakhstan) with the participation of more than 1,400 dance duets from five countries. Kyrgyz dancers won one gold, one bronze and five silver medals.

The duet Akylbek uulu Askat — Christina Samoilova became the champion in the category Youth + Adults, Latina, Four Dances, D-class. They won silver in the category Youth + Adults, Standard, Four Dances, D-Class. Adilet Tolomushov and Kristina Titunina won two silver medals, Bogdan Spesivtsev and Kira Kochergina — one silver medal. Dmitry Blinkov and Asal Mambetova won a silver and a bronze medals.
