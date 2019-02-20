Kyrgyzstan intends to resume Tashkent – Tamchi flights

Kyrgyzstan proposed to resume charter flights Tashkent — Tamchi. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the parties discussed the possibility of resuming the flight and railway communication along the route Tashkent — Balykchi at the meeting of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Ibragim Zhunusov with the head of the State Flight Safety Inspectorate of Uzbekistan Tolib Ulzhaev.

«The proposal to resume servicing of the routes was made taking into account the cooperation of the two countries through the resort and recreation institutions of Kyrgyzstan with the enterprises of Uzbekistan in organizing the recreation of their employees at resorts, located on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake,» the message says.

Recall, Tashkent — Tamchi flight was canceled in 2018 due to the lack of commercial load. The train Tashkent — Balykchi was launched in 2018 for the tourist season only.