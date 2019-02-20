Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce fire access roads to 4 meters

A group of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposes to reduce fire access roads to 4 meters.

It is proposed to clarify the term «height of a building.» The deputies offer to increase the height of smoke-free staircases from 28 meters to 30 meters or more. This will remove the restriction established by the current law regarding the height of a building.

According to the law in force, the width of fire access roads for firefighting equipment must be at least 6 meters. Deputies propose to reduce the access roads to 4 meters for efficient use of land.

An article that allows for the access of fire trucks from only one longitudinal side to buildings and structures with the height 28 meters or more with mass, overnight stay of people, buildings of entertainment and educational institutions, residential buildings that do not have deaf ends, is being expanded. At the same time, there should be external stairs, an artificial reservoir for extinguishing fires, automatic fire extinguishing system.