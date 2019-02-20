10:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rape of girl in Uzgen. Victim is going to give birth

A 14-year-old girl, raped by her father, is about to give birth to a baby. Representatives of the crisis center, where the teenager temporarily lives, told 24.kg news agency.

The victim is in the seventh month of pregnancy. She is observed by psychologists, gynecologists and other specialists.

«The girl is illiterate. She may have attended school, but still cannot write. She undergoes a full examination and will stay in the crisis center after childbirth for some time. Gender of the child is still unknown. The younger brothers of the girls are in a boarding school now, and the older live their own lives,» the staff of the center said.

Policemen conducted households visits and revealed the pregnant girl in Uzgen. It turned out that the teenager got pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffers from a mental illness. The suspect was taken to a pretrial detention center.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Case of beaten to death two-year-old child sent to court
Man placed in detention center for 2 months after raping daughter
Brothers of raped by father girl in Uzgen aware of abuse
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
Bishkek City Administration asks residents to report child abuse
More than half of children in Kyrgyzstan face violence
Young age pregnancy - one of reasons for murder of children in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan initiates 10 criminal cases on murder of minors in 2018
136 child abuse cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Mother throws her newborn baby in Big Chui Canal in Kant town
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region