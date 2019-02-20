Rape of girl in Uzgen. Victim is going to give birth

A 14-year-old girl, raped by her father, is about to give birth to a baby. Representatives of the crisis center, where the teenager temporarily lives, told 24.kg news agency.

The victim is in the seventh month of pregnancy. She is observed by psychologists, gynecologists and other specialists.

«The girl is illiterate. She may have attended school, but still cannot write. She undergoes a full examination and will stay in the crisis center after childbirth for some time. Gender of the child is still unknown. The younger brothers of the girls are in a boarding school now, and the older live their own lives,» the staff of the center said.

Policemen conducted households visits and revealed the pregnant girl in Uzgen. It turned out that the teenager got pregnant after being raped by her own father, who suffers from a mental illness. The suspect was taken to a pretrial detention center.