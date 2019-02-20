10:02
Sale of children in Bishkek. Newborns left unattended in medical center

Court hearing of the case on sale of children continues in Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Representative of the state prosecution made statement.

A girl born at Irida Med private medical center burned her face and arm. The Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor Aslanbek Nazyrynbekov told during the hearing.

According to him, doctors of the center injected a drug that caused preterm birth in a room and delivered babies there.

«In 2018, an unknown woman gave birth to a girl. After giving birth, the mother abandoned the child. The newborn was taken to an empty room, placed near a heater and left unattended. As a result, the girl received a burn on the right side of her face and arm,» Aslanbek Nazyrynbekov told.

Recall, the police detained doctors suspected of sale of children in Bishkek. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three facts of sale of babies were revealed. Doctors not only sold children, but also helped new parents to get birth certificates.
