Sale of children in Bishkek. Doctor throws dead newborn into canal

Trial of a case on sale of newborn children continues in Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the hearing, the senior assistant to the prosecutor Aslanbek Nazyrynbekov read aloud the indictment, according to which an obstetrician-gynecologist Cholpon Kenenbaeva delivered a baby in a private medical center Irida Med. However, the medical center was not equipped as a maternity hospital.

«Cholpon Kenenbaeva called a patient, who was followed up by the doctor in Irida Med private medical center. The woman was injected drugs that cause premature birth. After the patient had given birth, the infant, without showing it to the mother, was taken to another room. She was told that the child was born dead, but the doctors did not show the body of the boy. The baby spent a day in an empty room unattended, and later died. The doctor threw his body into the canal on the way to Kant town,» Aslanbek Nazyrynbekov told.

Recall, the police detained doctors suspected of sale of children in Bishkek. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three facts of sale of babies were revealed. Doctors not only sold children, but also helped new parents to get birth certificates.