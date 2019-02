In 2018, damage to the country’s budget due to illegal dismissal of state officials was estimated at over 2.4 million soms. The State Personnel Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Database of illegally dismissed civil servants at the beginning of 2019 consisted of 17 reinstated people. They have been paid for illegal dismissal.

According to the results of 2018, at least 84 persons are in the register of persons released from state service for negative reasons.