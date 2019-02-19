Hajj 2019. Miss Kyrgyzstan 2014 to make clothes for pilgrims

Republican headquarters for preparation for hajj 2019 announced results of a competition for making clothes for pilgrims. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Aikol Alikzhanova, representing the interests of a private entrepreneur Julia Telegina, won the competition.

«At least 13 sewers participated in the competition. The jury took into account the price offered, quality of the fabric, sketches of the design of clothes, the color,» SDMK noted.

Aikol Alikzhanova is a winner of Miss Kyrgyzstan 2014 beauty pageant.