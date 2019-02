Nuran Niyazaliev was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a relevant decree.

Earlier, Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree that removed Nuran Niyazaliev from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar.