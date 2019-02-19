Safe City. Nine more intersections to be equipped with cameras by March 6

Nine more intersections in Bishkek will be equipped with cameras by March 6. The Bishkek City Administration informed 24.kg news agency.

In the framework of the 2nd phase of the implementation of Safe City project, Bokonbaev-Manas, Chui-Manas Avenues, Chui-Pavlov, Zhibek Zholu-Manas Avenues, M. Gandhi-Botaliev, Zhibek Zholu-Kurmanjan Datka, Akhunbaev- Baitik Baatyr, Chui — Abdrakhmanov, Baitik Baatyr — Gorky intersections will be equipped with cameras.

Cameras will also appear on the overpasses along Ibraimov and on 7 April Streets.

In addition, by April 8, the cameras will be installed at 11 intersections, and by May 10 — at 8 intersections.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic told reporters that violators would get 50 percent discount if they pay a fine within two weeks.

Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev noted a mechanism for payment of a traffic violation order through banks and Kyrgyzpochtasy branches has been developed.

«The payment gateway is working. The violation is registered by Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, the corporation sends it to Infocom State Enterprise, and from there — to the monitoring center. Then inspectors sign it, print and send to a post office,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.