Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Moscow Choreography Contest

The leading soloist of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev, Farukh Sadyrkulov, for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan’s choreography took the first place at the International Moscow Contest of Classical, Contemporary Stage and National Stage Choreography «Dance Moscow.» The head of the press service of the theater Elena Myagkova reported.

The contest was reportedly organized on the initiative of the Institute of Theatrical Art and personally its former president and artistic director, People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of state awards Iosif Kobzon.

Every year, young talents — graduates of state ballet schools, schools, colleges and lyceums, artists of professional and amateur groups, ensembles and dance theaters from various regions of Russia, as well as from near and far abroad countries participate in the competition.

As Elena Myagkova notes, the competition program was prepared in order the artists can demonstrate all the facets of their talent and skills.

Farukh Sadyrkulov won the hearts of a strict jury, including famous masters — national artists of USSR Svetlana Adyrkhayeva, Boris Akimov, people’s artist of Russia Marina Leonova.

Farukh Sadyrkulov is a graduate of Vaganova Russian Ballet Academy, son of a talented Kyrgyz dancer, Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Dosmat Sadyrkulov. Creative biography of the soloist includes work in Moscovcityballet, Astana Opera. The repertoire of the performer includes solo parts in performances of Russian, foreign and national classics, in the ballets Swan Lake, La Bayadère, Spartak, Corsair, Cholpon, The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, The Nutcracker, modern choreography by Boris Eifman «Rodin» and Maksat Sydykov «People and Beasts.»

Farukh Sadyrkulov is a laureate of prestigious international ballet competitions in Russia, Kazakhstan and South Korea.