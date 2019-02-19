Foreigner extorts $ 10,000 from Kyrgyz businessman

A foreigner extorted $ 10,000 from an entrepreneur, threatening with an organized criminal group, in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

On February 15, SCNS officers detained a citizen of one of CIS countries when taking $3,000.

The detainee, threatening relations with members of an organized crime group, extorted $ 10,000 from a Kyrgyz businessman.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose for him a preventive measure in the form of placement in a pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for two months.