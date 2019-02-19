10:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce system for determining corruption level

The Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to develop a national system for determining the level of corruption. Plan for implementation of anti-corruption measures of state bodies for 2019-2021 says.

It is noted that the methodology for determining the level of corruption will be developed by June 2019. A pilot study will be conducted in July 2019, and a modified version of the national system for determining the level of corruption will be presented by December.

Thanks to the new system, the Cabinet is going to find out the real level of corruption in state procurement, budget management, licensing, provision of administrative services, collection and administration of taxes and customs duties, law enforcement agencies and personnel policy in public administration.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan, like in 2017, scored 29 points out of 100 and took the 132nd place out of 180 countries, included in the Corruption Perception Index 2018.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Data on convicted of corruption persons to be contained in special register
288 criminal cases opened on corruption facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Aknet transfers 64 mln soms to single account for fighting corruption
100 criminal cases for 8 years. President tells about corruption in subsoil use
Investors fear to contact corrupt Kyrgyz officials
Kyrgyzstanis reporting corruption to be protected by law
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs as the most corrupt state service
Corruptionists should be shamed publicly, President believes
Over 568.6 mln soms accumulated on account to fight corruption in Kyrgyzstan
Former president tells about show around fight against corruption
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region