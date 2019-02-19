Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce system for determining corruption level

The Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to develop a national system for determining the level of corruption. Plan for implementation of anti-corruption measures of state bodies for 2019-2021 says.

It is noted that the methodology for determining the level of corruption will be developed by June 2019. A pilot study will be conducted in July 2019, and a modified version of the national system for determining the level of corruption will be presented by December.

Thanks to the new system, the Cabinet is going to find out the real level of corruption in state procurement, budget management, licensing, provision of administrative services, collection and administration of taxes and customs duties, law enforcement agencies and personnel policy in public administration.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan, like in 2017, scored 29 points out of 100 and took the 132nd place out of 180 countries, included in the Corruption Perception Index 2018.