At least 84 people fired from public service with cause in Kyrgyzstan

Register of persons dismissed from the public service on negative grounds, according to the results of 2018, consists of 84 people. The State Personnel Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The list includes information about those, who were dismissed from state bodies or local self-government bodies for gross violations of labor discipline, failure to comply with the duties and restrictions provided in the state civil and municipal service.

Those, who submit forged documents or knowingly false information when entering the state civil or municipal service, are also included in the register.