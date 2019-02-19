Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 15 gold medals in Almaty

Kyrgyzstanis won 15 gold medals at the International Taekwondo WT Tournament. Taekwondo Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan ended in Almaty. At least 350 athletes from 20 clubs took part in them. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 25 students of the Taekwondo Academy. They won 15 gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Vladislav Mironov, Kirill Kazantsev, Nurbol Kakiev, Usman Adanbaev, Yulia Li, Victoria Dementieva, Arsen Momunaliev, Sultan Zhumakadyrov became champions in their categories. Bilal Isaev, Roman Timoshkin, Maria Lipatova, Artem Golovach, Amir Musalyev, Aitur Bukaraev and Oleg Kim also won medals. Amir Murataliev received an award for the will to win.

Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes took the first place in team scoring.