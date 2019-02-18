Southern part of Bishkek to remain without cold, hot water on February 19

Hot and cold water supply of the southern part of Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow, on February 19, from 9.00 to 00.00. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

In connection with the completion of the construction of 35 new wells at Orto-Alysh water intake, construction and installation work is needed to connect new pipes to Bishkekvodokanal system.

Bishkekteploenergo is forced to suspend the hot water supply at the following addresses:

— Dzhal microdistrict (completely);

— Center for Social Adaptation of Children;

— Sovmin housing area;

— Argen kindergarten;

— National Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture;

— Gagarin Street 273, 275;

— Frunze Street 75, 75a, 77, 79, 81, 83, 87, 89, 91, 93;

— Kakhovskaya Street 35, 37;

— Krivonosov Street 103;

— Tsiolkovsky Street 86, 86a, 90, 69, 92;

— Ternopolskaya Street 8a;

— Aini Street 201, 209;

— Mozyrsky Lane 69;

— Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics (city hospital 4);

— Arts Boarding School;

— Blood Center;

— Kindergarten 53;

— Termechikov Street 2, 2a, 4, 6, 8, 10;

— Leo Tolstoy Street 142a, 126;

— Ostrovsky Street;

— Severoippodromnaya Street;

— MPC Street;

— Alybaev Street;

— Lushchikhin Street 68, 67, 67/1, 67/2, 67/3, 67a;

— Tchaikovsky Street 52;

— Maldybaev Street 54a, 54b;

— Kindergarten 185;

— BKP-5;

— Ontario bath house.

Drinking water supply will be stopped in the southern part of the city, located above the railway line, including:

— Microdistricts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Asanbai, Dzhal-1, 23, 29, 30, Yug-2, Kok-Dzhar, Ulan-1, Ulan-2;

— residential areas Kok-Dzhar, Upper Kok-Dzhar, Archa-Beshik, Yntymak, Bakaev, Kyrgyzstan-1, Kyrgyzstan-2, Ala-Archa, Bravo, Ordo, Orto-Sai-2, Sary-Ozon, Salkyn-Tor, Sovmin housing area, Orto-Sai, Chon-Aryk and Nizhny-Orok villages;

— Boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo company: in Dzhal-15 microdistrict, 23, 29, Sovmin housing area, the Children’s Adaptation Center in Dzhal-29 microdistrict, City Hospital 4, bath houses 5, Rotor, on Furmanov Street, 10, Gagarin Street, 74;

— Boiler houses of Ak-Keme hotel, multi-storey residential buildings along Aitmatov Avenue (Ak Un) and Griboedov Street 1/1.

Citizens and organizations are asked to stock up on drinking water.

Additional information on hot water supply from February 19 to February 20 of this year can be obtained by calling the dispatcher station of Bishkekteploenergo 0312212906, cold water — central dispatching service of Bishkekvodokanal — 0312560320.