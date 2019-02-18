18:09
Violators to get 50% discount if they pay fine within two weeks

Violators will get 50 percent discount if they pay a fine within two weeks. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told reporters.

According to him, a mechanism for payment of a traffic violation order through banks and Kyrgyzpochtasy branches has been developed. «The payment gateway is working. The violation is registered by Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, the corporation sends it to Infocom State Enterprise, and from there — to the monitoring center. Then inspectors sign it, print and send to a post office,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.

He added that attention should be paid to work of regulations. «The bill on violations will be signed one of these days. Drivers will be able to pay a fine within 15 days at 50 percent discount. We will start sending letters in the near future,» the head of government said.
