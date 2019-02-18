Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Fencing Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won a silver and a bronze medals at the International Fencing Tournament. The Fencing Federation of Uzbekistan reported.

Tashkent hosted an open championship of the Fencing Confederation of Central Asia for the first time. Representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan participated in it.

During the tournament among juniors, Kamilya Abdyl-Khamitova lost to Jasmina Suvonova from Uzbekistan in the final and won the silver medal. Maria Peretyatko won bronze medal during the competition among the cadets.