18:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Fencing Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won a silver and a bronze medals at the International Fencing Tournament. The Fencing Federation of Uzbekistan reported.

Tashkent hosted an open championship of the Fencing Confederation of Central Asia for the first time. Representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan participated in it.

During the tournament among juniors, Kamilya Abdyl-Khamitova lost to Jasmina Suvonova from Uzbekistan in the final and won the silver medal. Maria Peretyatko won bronze medal during the competition among the cadets.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win fencing tournament in Uzbekistan
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins 2nd medal at the Youth Olympic Games
Kyrgyzstani Hasan Baudunov wins bronze medal at Youth Olympic Games
Native of Kyrgyzstan becomes champion of Europe in fencing
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region