Safe City project. 9,700 violations recorded in Bishkek for a week

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told reporters about the implementation of Safe City project.

According to him, problems with infrastructure, false state numbers and traffic jams have come to light over the week. «We studied some of the crossroads — Gorky and 7 April Streets, Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Fuchik Street and others. Green traffic light signal should last longer there. An order to eliminate the shortcomings within a week was given,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev explained.

During the week, 9,700 violations have been recorded. More than a half of them are confirmed. «We will study the proposal on turn from the second lane at large intersections,» the head of government said.
