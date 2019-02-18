16:36
23 people with measles hospitalized at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital

Over the past two days, 23 people have been hospitalized at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In general, 31 people turned to the medical institution. At the end of last week, seven people with measles applied for help for a day, and six of them were hospitalized.

As of February 15, at least 59 patients with measles were treated at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. More than a half of them are children at the age of over 12 months, who have not been vaccinated against the disease.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan had the highest measles incidence rate in Central Asia in 2018. Due to the high incidence of measles, WHO experts have given the country the status of recurrence of endemic circulation of measles virus.
