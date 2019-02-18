Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on February 20-22. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Rain is forecasted in Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions in daytime on February 20, in the foothill and mountain areas — snow. Snow is expected on February 21 with heavy precipitations in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. In Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, snow is expected on February 21-22.
Packed snow, ice will cover the roads. Snow drifts, avalanches are possible in mountain areas of roads. West wind of 4-9 meters per second, in Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions — with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second — is forecasted.
Drop in air temperature is expected on February 21-22.
Temperature will drop at night to −10 degrees in Chui, Talas valleys, in the daytime to −1; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −6 ...- 1, in the daytime — to +5 degrees, in Issyk-Kul basin at night — to −10 ...- 5 degrees, in some areas — to −15, in the afternoon −5 ... 0; in the agriculture zone of Naryn region and in the mountainous regions at night — to −24 ...- 19 degrees, in the afternoon −11 ...- 6, in the high mountains areas and in Suusamyr valley at night — to −35 degrees.
Unstable cold weather will complicate grazing of livestock on winter pastures, work of communications enterprises, energy and utilities services.
Intensive precipitation will reduce visibility on the roads, causing difficulties in the movement of vehicles.