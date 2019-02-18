Weather alert: Drop in temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on February 20-22. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rain is forecasted in Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions in daytime on February 20, in the foothill and mountain areas — snow. Snow is expected on February 21 with heavy precipitations in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. In Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, snow is expected on February 21-22.

Packed snow, ice will cover the roads. Snow drifts, avalanches are possible in mountain areas of roads. West wind of 4-9 meters per second, in Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions — with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second — is forecasted.

Drop in air temperature is expected on February 21-22.

Temperature will drop at night to −10 degrees in Chui, Talas valleys, in the daytime to −1; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −6 ...- 1, in the daytime — to +5 degrees, in Issyk-Kul basin at night — to −10 ...- 5 degrees, in some areas — to −15, in the afternoon −5 ... 0; in the agriculture zone of Naryn region and in the mountainous regions at night — to −24 ...- 19 degrees, in the afternoon −11 ...- 6, in the high mountains areas and in Suusamyr valley at night — to −35 degrees.

Unstable cold weather will complicate grazing of livestock on winter pastures, work of communications enterprises, energy and utilities services.