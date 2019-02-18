15:02
Additional traffic lights sections to be installed at problem intersections

The Bishkek City Administration will install additional sections of traffic lights within Safe City project. Its press service reported.

After the start of the project, many questions, complaints and suggestions on the city’s road infrastructure began to be received from drivers. The city administration held a working meeting on the organization of traffic at intersections of the capital.

The city administration noted: due to the fact that motorists began to observe traffic rules, number of traffic jams at certain intersections increased sharply. It was decided to bypass the problematic intersections and to study the possibility of installing additional road signs and sections of traffic lights at the following intersections:

— 7 April and Gorky Streets (additional section, turn left, from north to south, four lanes);

— Kurmanjan Datka Street and Chui Avenue (remove traffic lights and increase time of additional sections);

— Chui Avenue and Fuchik Street (turn from the second lane to the left, from west to east).

The city administration added that they were waiting for opinions of citizens on the elimination of the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard.

«This is about the segment between two lanes on Chui Avenue. Earlier, there was a marking at these intersections: a pedestrian crossing, but at the moment, due to the observance of all traffic regulations, a long traffic jam is recorded there. There is a solution that will take into account the interests of all — pedestrians, motorists, public transport — to remove this road marking. However, it is necessary to discuss it with citizens,» the city administration reported.

Suggestions and comments can be sent to pressa@meria.kg and WhatsApp: 0553013777.
