15:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan

Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan won five medals in Kazakhstan. The President of Kyokushin Karate Federation of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Great Expectations competition took place on February 17 in Almaty. At least 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan competed for victory. «Seven karatekas represented our federation. They won four gold and one silver medal,» the head of the federation said.

Bael Shermatov, Nurmakhamad Kanimetov, Orozbek uulu Shamil and Alexander Shevchenko became champions in their categories. Zhanybek uulu Aziret took the second place. «The competition was fierce, our athletes showed good results. Bael Shermatov, for example, won three fights,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov stressed.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Team from Kyrgyzstan wins 50 medals at International Karate Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at Karate Tournament in Almaty
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Karate Tournament
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Karate Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 medals at karate tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Asian Karate Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at karate tournament in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals at tournament in Almaty
Kyrgyz athletes win 3 silver medals at karate tournament in Kazakhstan
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region