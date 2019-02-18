Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan

Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan won five medals in Kazakhstan. The President of Kyokushin Karate Federation of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Great Expectations competition took place on February 17 in Almaty. At least 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan competed for victory. «Seven karatekas represented our federation. They won four gold and one silver medal,» the head of the federation said.

Bael Shermatov, Nurmakhamad Kanimetov, Orozbek uulu Shamil and Alexander Shevchenko became champions in their categories. Zhanybek uulu Aziret took the second place. «The competition was fierce, our athletes showed good results. Bael Shermatov, for example, won three fights,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov stressed.