Smuggled clothes detained in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Smuggled cargo — consumer goods — was detained in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Bags with clothes were found in Kyzyl-Kyshtak village of Kara-Suu district, Osh region 200 meters from the fencing of Dostuk checkpoint. The goods were found opposite the neutral zone, separating Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The total cost of cotton T-shirts and aprons is estimated at 500,000 soms.

«The goods were transported into the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union from Uzbekistan by unknown persons. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the state service said.