Bishkek HPP modernization. Preliminary hearing to be held in private

Lawyer of the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, Nurbek Toktakunov, said to 24.kg news agency that he had no complaints against the appointed presiding judge Inara Gilyazidinova and hoped that everything would be under the law and in compliance with the procedures, and not by order.

According to him, court session will not take place today. The parties will hold preliminary hearing in private.

Sapar Isakov, Zhantoro Satybaldiev, Osmonbek Artykbaev, Aibek Kaliev, Salaidin Avazov, Olga Lavrova and other persons involved in the case were charged with abuse of power and corruption.

Former Finance Minister Olga Lavrova is also defendant in the case.

According to the investigation, the defendants, having signed a knowingly unprofitable contract with TBEA company, caused damage to the interests of the state of $ 111,252,797.