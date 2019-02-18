EDB expects weakening of currencies of member countries, including Kyrgyzstan

In the medium term, a planned weakening of the currencies of the member countries of the Eurasian Development Bank is expected with a general trend towards a weaker currency of emerging markets. A macroeconomic review of the EDB Chief Economist Group says.

In early 2019, there is an improvement in the external working conditions of the economies of the member countries of the EDB. Despite the emerging trends of economic slowdown in the world and the persistence of risks associated with the trade conflict between the US and China, the situation in the main export markets of the EDB member countries is changing positively.

«A further increase in the investment attractiveness of the EDB countries depends on the sustainability of the achieved results of economic development and the unleashing of the potential of domestic economic growth drivers,» the bank says.

As for Kyrgyzstan, experts predict an acceleration of economic activity in the short term. The prerequisites for this are positive expectations from the corporate sector.