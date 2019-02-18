10:19
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan wins International Tournament in Russia

Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan won the International Tournament Power of Russia. The Kung Fu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competition was held on February 16 in Kemerovo (Russia) with the participation of representatives of special forces and fight clubs of nine countries. «They competed in martial arts K-9, which is a comprehensive system of training for law enforcement officers and implying the absence of any rules,» the federation said.

Representative of the Kung Fu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Muslim Tolipov fought with a Russian and won in the second round, performing a painful hold on his arm.
