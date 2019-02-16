15:52
Migrants transfer $ 2.6 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2018

As a result of 2018, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $ 2,685.3 billion. The National Bank of the country reports.

Compared with 2017, the figure grew by $ 203.1 million. The highest volumes of remittances were recorded in July ($ 279.4 million) and October ($ 271.1 million) last year.

At the same time, $ 205.9 million have been transferred to the republic in December 2018. This is $ 30.7 million less than a month earlier.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances. At least $ 2,638.5 billion have been transferred from this country last year.

An outflow of funds was also observed in 2018. At least $ 542.2 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Compared to 2017, the outflow of money increased by $ 90.3 million.

Thus, the net inflow of transfers to the Kyrgyz Republic is estimated at $ 2,143.1 billion. This is $ 112.8 million more than in 2017.
