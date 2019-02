At the end of 2018, there were 246 camels in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reports as a result of one-time re-counting of livestock and poultry in the country.

During the year, the number of camels in the republic increased by 18, or 7.9 percent. But in 2017, the number of animals, on the contrary, reduced to 228.

At the same time, data of past livestock and poultry surveys show that camels are mainly kept in Naryn and Osh region and a small number — in Issyk-Kul region.