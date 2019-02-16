Hobby groups for children with disabilities to be opened in Bishkek

Hobby groups for children with disabilities will be opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Renat Aitymbetov, head of Oktyabrsky district, Nellya Amantaeva, Director of Shaiyr Balalyk district children’s creativity center, and a representative of Kok-Dzhar residential area chose premises for organization of the hobby groups.

«At least 150 children will be able to attend various development groups, including drawing, applied arts and choreography classes. Children will be divided into groups according to age and interests,» the city administration reported.

The city administration added that 83 hobby groups work at Shaiyr Balalyk center of children’s creativity, which are attended by more than 4,600 children and teenagers.