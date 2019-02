Seven people applied to hospitals in Bishkek and Chui region with measles for the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, six people were hospitalized with this diagnosis.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 183 patients, including 100 children, turned to the emergency room of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital with different diagnoses. At least 58 patients were hospitalized, including 44 children.

«The only way to prevent measles is to timely vaccinate a child according to the vaccination schedule. Check your child’s vaccination status. You can get vaccination at family medicine centers at a place of residence,» the Ministry of Health stressed.