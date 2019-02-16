09:47
16-year-old teenager attempts to commit suicide in Jalal-Abad

A 16-year-old teenager attempted to commit suicide in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency. The teenager was rescued by his relative.

«The family of the 16-year-old is non-needy. The boy is a freshman in a college. He did not explain the reason for the attempted suicide. No injuries were found on the boy’s body. It is known that he came to his native village for a few days and asked mother to take him to moldo (mullah), but she didn’t pay attention to it,» the police department informed.
